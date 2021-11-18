‘The Masked Singer’: Caterpillar Is a Beloved Netflix Star

The Masked Singer sent home not one but two contestants on Wednesday night. The episode saw Mallard, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and Banana Split perform. Mallard was the first of the group to be cut, and Caterpillar followed shortly afterward. Scroll through to learn the bug’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Bobby Berk ended up being under the Caterpillar’s mask. He’s one of the stars of the hit Netflix reality series Queer Eye. As a member of the “Fab Five,” he transforms people’s homes using his interior design expertise. He’s also popped up on other Netflix projects, including Nailed It!, Big Mouth, Alexa & Katie and the Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was another round of clueless judge answers. Nicole Scherzinger swapped from Chris Brown to Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Ken Jeong’s switched to Dan Levy from Aaron Carter. Jenny McCarthy went the boy band route to guess Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell but swapped over to Owen Wilson as her final guess. Robin Thicke also chose a Backstreet Boy at first, writing down Howie Dorough (though he later realized he mixed Howie up with bandmate AJ McLean). The “Blurred Lines” singer ended switching his guess to McLean. Guest judge Cheryl Hines chose The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons.

Caterpillar’s departure follows the night’s earlier knockout, Mallard (Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson) and the last week’s double-elimination casualties, Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield) and Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols). Previously, we lost newcomer Beach Ball, who was actually two competitors in one costume (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo). We also met the stars inside the costumes of Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.