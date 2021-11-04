‘The Masked Singer’: Beach Ball Is a Major Reality TV Duo

The new Wildcard on The Masked Singer didn’t last long. On Wednesday night’s episode, another one of Season 6’s crowd-pleasing talents was knocked out. Group B was back, but favorites Mallard, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and Banana Split were safe. However, newcomer Beach Ball was eliminated just moments after their first performance. Scroll through to learn who it was (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

When the Beach Ball was revealed, not one but two celebrities popped out. The Beach Ball was revealed to be mother-daughter duo “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The reality TV stars — who’ve notably been estranged in recent years — are best known for their appearances on Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judges were stumped yet again. Ken Jeong chose Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Jenny McCarthy first chose Real Housewives personalities Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Erika Jayne but changed to Jerseys Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Guest judge Joel McHale followed McCarthy’s lead and changed his guess — Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Tori Spelling — to the Jersey Shore duo. Nicole Sherzinger went with Kristen Wiig and “the other girl from Barb & Starr,” Annie Mumolo. Robin Thicke selected a sitcom duo, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs from Two Broke Girls.

Beach Ball’s exit follows Hamster (Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy). Previously, we met Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.