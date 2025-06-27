Major ABC Drama Series Canceled as Cast Contracts Lapse

The adventures of Doctor Odyssey have come to a close.

The Ryan Murphy-created series, centered around a medical staff aboard the luxury cruise ship The Odyssey, is done for now in what Deadline characterizes as “a default cancellation.”

While ABC did not inform the Doctor Odyssey team of a formal cancellation, the Disney-owned network is allowing all cast contracts to expire on Monday. Crew members are reportedly moving on to other Murphy-backed productions. ABC’s inaction rules out a timely return for the show, and it will not return to ABC for the upcoming TV season.

There has been fan speculation for months Doctor Odyssey could return in a new form, whether it be one-off TV movies, a special Hulu limited series or even as a 9-1-1 spinoff. However, the lapse signals the end for now. ABC would need to renegotiate with all deals for whatever continuation — if any — materializes.

The series starred Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman; Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson, and Sean Teale played supporting characters. It was also known for its notable guest stars, like Shania Twain, Gina Gershon, Margo Martindale, Amy Sedaris, and more. Doctor Odyssey also produced a crossover episode with Ryan Murphy’s other ABC series, 9-1-1, where Angela Bassett’s character Athena Grant-Nash appeared on the ship.

Doctor Odyssey’s future became more and more uncertain after every other ABC series received a renewal while the medical drama languished on the bubble.

According to Deadline, the high production costs combined with low viewership numbers were the main reasons for the lack of renewal. Doctor Odyssey ranked at the very bottom of ABC’s viewership numbers, averaging 3 million viewers per episode, but its lavish cruise ship setting combined with its penchant for big-name cameos drove costs way up.

Due to the series’ unlikely shot at renewal, the season finale was written as a series finale to give the characters a solid ending.

As previously mentioned, even with the cancellation of Doctor Odyssey, it’s not the end for Ryan Murphy and ABC. 9-1-1 is still going strong, to the point that ABC has greenlit a new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, straight to series.