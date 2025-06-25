Netflix Subscribers Are Lashing Out After Latest Update

Netflix has several unhappy subscribers after its latest update.

The streamer is currently rolling out a new update to its user interface (UI) that is aimed at making the service more TikTok-esque, with a vertical scroll and various AI capabilities.

Unfortunately for Netflix, it seems the update is being met with universal hatred for every customer who has it so far. The larger tiles and giant previews means it’s harder to scroll through and find things that you actually do want to watch—now, the app feels like browsing through one giant ad.

“Hey @netflix, fire whoever approved this new UI,” one Twitter/X user wrote. “Were you high when you thought this was something people wanted?”

Hey @netflix , fire whoever approved this new UI.



Can't even put a reminder on any upcoming Shows/Movies, cause I can't even see them!



Also, eye cancer cause those previews are so gigantic.



Were you high when you thought this was something people wanted? pic.twitter.com/8MDnDZwcmC — Jay (@JayAtCorcel) June 1, 2025

“good lord, netflix updated their UI and its freaking terrible,” another Twitter/X user wrote. “this may finally be the thing that makes me unsub.”

good lord, netflix updated their UI and its freaking terrible. this may finally be the thing that makes me unsub — 𝕘𝕒𝕓𝕖 (@gabbertron) June 5, 2025

While the general dislike for the new system is plainly obvious with a quick social media search, don’t expect Netflix to reveal any of their own data. The company—now boasting over 300 million subscribers, according to an April 2025 report by Variety—famously doesn’t release any of their own data unless it makes them look good.

“This new @netflix layout is the worst app design I think I’ve ever seen and they paid someone hundreds of thousands to come up with it,” yet another Twitter/X user wrote. “Had to use the phone app just to look through my list. Cancelling this s–t in disgust.”