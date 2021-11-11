‘The Masked Singer’: Jester Is a Rock Music Icon

The Masked Singer is down another costumed legend. On Wednesday night’s episode, not one but two contestants were knocked out. Losing out to his Group A castmates, Jester was the first of two to head home. He won’t be alone, as either The Bull, Skunk or Pepper will join him shortly. In the meantime, we did learn who is behind Jester’s creepy covering. Scroll through to learn Jester’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After a brief but puzzling run on The Masked Singer, Jester was revealed to be none other than Johnny Rotten, the singer of the iconic punk rock band The Sex Pistols. The Sex Pistols and their 1977 album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols are credited for igniting the punk movement in the rock genre. Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, was the band’s vocalist for their brief-but-impactful run, and he also went on to front the band Public Image Ltd.

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX/status/1458620589753700360?s=20

The judges’ guesses were in the rock genre but were still totally wrong. Ken Jeong stuck with his first impression guess of The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Nicole Scherzinger chose Gene Simmons (changing her first impression guess of Sammy Hagar). Robin Thicked had initially picked Alice Cooper but change to Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jenny McCarthy chose Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider. Will.i.am, the night’s guest judge, zeroed in on Joe Elliott from Def Leppard.

Jester’s exit follows Beach Ball, which was actually two competitors in one costume (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo). Previously, we met Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast.