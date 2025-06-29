Country Singer Loses Home in Fire, Beloved Pet Dies in Blaze

A beloved singer-songwriter’s life has been turned upside down after losing his home, all possessions and a pet in a June 12 house fire.

Amigo the Devil (real name Danny Kiranos) told social media followers on June 13 that “everything is gone” following a fire at his house. He did not detail the location of the residence nor the cause of the blaze, though he shared images of the fire and its aftermath. (Friends have launched a GoFundMe to help in the recovery, which you can find here.)

“I have both too many and too few words right now,” he wrote. “I’m happy and grateful for all of our lives. I’m devastated for anyone who put love, effort and kindness into making this home what it was.”

Amigo the Devil noted that “family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble.” He says that pieces of art, handwritten lyric books of unrecorded material, hard drives with demos, and test pressings of his music are now gone.

“Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now,” he wrote.

Amigo the Devil and Abbey Soandso Mourn the Loss of Beloved Dog in Blaze

However, the toughest loss for his family was the death of a beloved pet, a dog named Kobe. Amigo the Devil described the canine as the “best friend” of his partner, model Abbey Soandso.

Abbey wrote in her own post, “I lost my best friend, Kobe. My sweet boy, the best dog to ever live, aside from Danny’s dog Cas whose ashes were also lost in the fire. Danny lost everything he has ever worked for, we stood in the yard living the worst night of our lives over and over with every minute that passed and claimed another portion of the house until absolutely nothing was left. I don’t know how we will ever recover from this, but we are very grateful to have each other, safe and healthy and very grateful to the few in our immediate circle who have been so supportive and kind.”

Amigo the Devil closed his note by adding, “I have so much more to say but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling. We’re trying to stay positive. We’re trying to stay hopeful. I’m trying to forget I ever wrote a song called it’s all gone but at the same time the little jokes help here and there. This was genuinely a night without mercy.”

GoFundMe Launched to Help Amigo the Devil After House Fire

Amigo The Devil performs on day 2 of Festival d’été de Québec on July 05, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images)

A friend, Bob Arbuckle, launched a GoFundMe to help the musician get back on his feet. Supporters have raised more than $107,000 so far.

“The good news is he does have insurance but the limits will not replace everything and his life long journey of building his art and collectibles will never be replaced along with all of the stuff that was his family’s and loved ones,” Arbuckle wrote. “Danny would never, ever ask for help but I personally have witnessed how much he’s given to so many people over the years. I’ve seen the impact he’s had on our lives and us on him. That’s why I felt compelled to pull this GoFundMe together…so he can see the love and support he’s put into the world come back to him when he needs it most.”