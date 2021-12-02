‘The Masked Singer’: Skunk Is an R&B Legend

The Masked Singer Group A final aired on Wednesday night, and only one singer survived. Bull and Skunk went head-to-head, and the horned beast came out on top. That means Skunk had to reveal her identity at the end of the hour. Scroll through to learn Skunk’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The Skunk is Faith Evans, the beloved R&B singer. Some of Evans’ biggest songs include “Love Like This,” “Soon as I Get Home,” “You Used to Love Me” and the Diddy and 112 collaboration “I’ll Be Missing You.” Evans also garnered loads of media coverage while married to hip-hop icon The Notorious B.I.G., who was tragically murdered in March 1997. The Grammy winner is also known for her on-screen appearances in projects like Girls Trip, Luke Cage, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and R&B Divas: Atlanta.

The judges weren’t actually totally stumped. Robin Thicke was spot-on, choosing Evans as his first impression and sticking with it. Nicole Scherzinger also chose Evans, but only after changing her first impression guess of either Deborah Cox, Fantasia or Mary J. Blige. Ken Jeong went with Blige after first guessing Anita Baker. Jenny McCarthy seconded that guess, switching from her initial choices, Gloria Gaynor and Roberta Flack.

Skunk’s elimination follows back-to-back weeks of double eliminations. Last episode, both Caterpillar (Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk) and Mallard (Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson) were sent packing. The episode before that saw Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield) and Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols) unmasked. We also met the stars inside the costumes of Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.