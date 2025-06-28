‘DWTS’ Pro Rylee Arnold Reveals Unexpected Health Diagnosis

Just as Rylee Arnold is getting back into dancing following her injury, another unexpected health diagnosis has come up.

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on TikTok that she has shingles.

Per the Mayo Clinic, shingles is a “viral infection that causes a painful rash” and “can occur anywhere on your body.” Shingles typically occurs in people older than 50, those with a weakened immune system, and people who have had chicken pox, but according to Arnold’s caption, “So turns out you can get shingles as a 20 year old.” Despite the unexpected news, she still tried to make light of it by dancing in her car.

So turns out you can get shingles as a 20 year old 😭 any tips or recommendations are heavily needed right now 🥰

The diagnosis comes just barely three weeks after Arnold’s 20th birthday. Shingles can cause long-lasting pain, vision loss, neurological problems, and skin infections, but since Arnold is pretty young, it’s possible it won’t be as bad as it is for those who are much older. She seems to be taking the diagnosis in stride, which is all that anyone can do after getting news like that.

Earlier this year, Arnold had to bow out of the DWTS Live Tour after injuring her ankle during a show, only just recently getting back into dancing. She’s also been open about her type 1 diabetes diagnosis, talking about it in a Hulu promo with other reality stars. It’s unknown if and how this will affect Arnold’s dancing, but she doesn’t seem to be letting it stop her from doing anything.

Rylee Arnold joined Dancing With the Stars as a pro during Season 32, being paired with Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey. They came in sixth place and were eliminated during the quarterfinals. In Season 33, she was paired with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, and they made it to the finals, coming in fourth.

As of now, it’s unknown if Arnold will be returning to Dancing With the Stars for Season 34. The cast is slowly starting to be revealed, with Robert Irwin and Alix Earle already announced as the first celebrity contestants. More casting news should be announced later this summer. Season 34 is set to premiere this fall on ABC, also streaming on Hulu, but in the meantime, the latest season is streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Arnold will likely keep fans updated on her condition, but at least she’s still doing pretty well.