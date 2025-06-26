‘Love Island’ Star and Wife Divorcing After 7-Month Marriage

Love Island Australia‘s Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow have split after less than a year of marriage.

The Australian fitness influencer and model, 31, announced that she and Zukowski had split in an emotional TikTok Saturday, just seven months after saying “I do” on Nov. 23, 2024.

“I wanted to finally tell you guys that I am going to be getting a divorce,” said Hembrow on TikTok, who declined to “bring anyone down” or go into detail about the cause of her split.

“Did I think this was gonna happen? Did I want this? No,” she said through tears. “Obviously, when you marry someone, you do it thinking that it’s gonna be forever. And I blame no one but myself, to be honest.”

Hembrow continued, “I feel like I’ve made not the best choices when it comes to relationships. And I feel like I’m really good at putting on rose-colored glasses or just getting swept up in it all.”

Hembrow was most emotional when discussing the impact of her split from Zukowski on her three children — 10-year-old son Wolf and 8-year-old daughter Saskia, whom she shares with ex Reece Hawkins, and 3-year-old daughter Posy, whom she shares with ex Matt Poole.

“I don’t care about me, like, I know I’ll be okay, but I obviously feel awful,” she said,” adding, “Nothing anyone could say could make me feel more s— than I already do, like more humiliated. … At the end of the day, I know this is what needs to happen, there’s no other option.”

Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow attends Glamour On The Grid at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 20, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

For now, Hembrow said she was focusing on her kids and “healing” herself. “There’s been times where I felt that I’ve grown so much and then this whole experience has just made me feel like I still have a lot of growing to do a lot of a lot of work to do,” she said, adding, “There’s a lesson and everything and hopefully this time I learn it.”

Zukowski confirmed his split from Hembrow on his Instagram Story Saturday, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate.” The Love Island alum continued, “Both of us have struggled with making this decision however; we need to do what is right for ourselves and her 3 children. This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten.”