Kacey Musgraves Suffers Very Painful Injury, Reschedules Event

Kacey Musgraves had to reschedule an event after suffering a painful injury.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter shared on X on June 20 that an event she was set to appear at on June 22 had to be postponed.

Musgraves was set to appear at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a talk with author and inventor Paul Stamets for Sing for Science, but unfortunately, it had to be pushed to September. She revealed that she was in Mexico with a broken rib just days before the event was to take place.

“Wednesday night it was raining and I was running to grab some towels and had an extremely hard fall on some very slick tile I didn’t see,” Musgraves explained. “Thankful I didn’t smack my head but I landed very hard on my back left ribcage and I broke rib number 6. This s— is no joke. I’m in a lot of pain and doing ANYTHING is extremely difficult but I’m managing and being well taken care of.”

“There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville for the @singforscience event with @paulstamets on Sunday @theryman,” she continued. “I am extremely bummed to have to reschedule as I have been looking forward to this for months but there is literally no other option. I’m so sorry for the inconvenience.”

Musgraves also posted pictures of her X-rays to prove that she indeed has a broken rib. She also stressed that the event was not canceled, but was instead being rescheduled to Sept. 18. According to the Ryman Auditorium website, the event will be a live taping of the Sing for Science podcast with Musgraves and Stamets, a world-renowned fungi expert.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Together, they’ll delve into the fascinating world of psilocybin, exploring what gives ‘magic mushrooms’ their magic,” reads the description. “Discover how psilocybin is revolutionizing mental health care, its extraordinary biology, and its profound potential to change lives. Don’t miss this enlightening and unforgettable event! This event is sponsored in part by The Simons Foundation.”

Kacey Musgraves is next set to perform at Zootown Festival in Montana on July 5. It’s unknown if her appearance will be canceled, but as of now, nothing has changed. It might all depend on her condition over the next few days, but it seems like that concert will still be going on, even if she isn’t at full strength.