‘Big Brother’ Host Reveals Engagement

AJ Odudu is engaged!

The Big Brother UK host, 37, announced on June 23 that she is engaged, hard launching her relationship with her mystery fiancé with a post filled with sweet snaps showing off her massive new engagement ring.

The social media announcement marked the first time Odudu shared her partner’s face with the world, but she has yet to reveal his name. The newly-engaged couple packed on the PDA in a series of black-and-white photos while sharing their big news.

Odudu confirmed their engagement in the caption, writing “Hiya love,” alongside a heart and ring emoji.

Odudu’s friends and fans were quick to congratulate her, with fellow presenter Vicky Pattison commenting, “Love this! Congrats gorgeous,” and presenter Ben Shephard calling the announcement “wonderful news!!”

Love Island‘s Chloe Burrows wrote in another comment, “Omg congrats!!” as Coronation Street‘s Lucy Fallon added, “Oh how lovely!!! congratulations queen,” and Strictly Come Dancing‘s Johannes Radebe gushed, “Awww congrats.”

Sunday, Odudu gave even more of a look at her love with a photo dump from her “summer of love,” which featured a video of the couple dancing romantically in the rain.

Odudu had never confirmed she was in a relationship prior to her engagement announcement, but she had hinted that there was a special someone in her life dating back to March of last year.

During a trip to New York, the Strictly Come Dancing alum sparked speculation that she was seeing someone, as she shared a photo of her foot next to another person’s with the caption, “‘It’s very this…’ with a suggestive heart emoji.

Four days after announcing her engagement, Odudu revealed in an Instagram message captured by the Lancashire Telegraph that she was still in her “little love bubble” while returning to the set of Emmerdale to film.

“Hello, guys I have become left-handed all of a sudden,” Odudu joked about the new ring she’s rocking on her left hand. “I don’t know what to say. I am back to work and back to business but thank you for all of your lovely messages.”

She continued, “I am still in my little love bubble but now here we are on set, ready to shut it down.”