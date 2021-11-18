‘The Masked Singer’: Mallard Is a ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star

The Mallard has officially been sent home and unmasked on The Masked Singer during Wednesday’s double elimination. Following last week’s big reveals, Wednesday’s episode saw two more colorful contestants say farewell. Group B took the stage, which meant new performances from Mallard, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and Banana Split were the focus of the broadcast. However, Mallard couldn’t fly through to the finals. Scroll through to learn this bird’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Mallard was actually Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson, who’s best known for his reality TV show Duck Dynasty. Unlike most The Masked Singer contestants, his costumed fit with his identity perfectly. He is the son of Marsha Kay Robertson and Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson. His wife is Korie Robertson, and they have six children together, including Dancing With the Stars alum Sadie Robertson.

As happens more often than not, the judging panel was stumped. Robin Thicke first guessed Larry the Cable Guy, but switched to Alan Jackson, Jenny McCarthy changed from Toby Keith to Jason Aldean, and Nicole Scherzinger went from Dierks Bentley to Duane “Dog” Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame. Ken Jeong’s sole guess was Billy Ray Cyrus, and guest judge Cheryl Hines chose boxer George Foreman.

Mallard’s departure follows the previous two double-elimination casualties, Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield) and Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols). Two weeks ago, we lost newcomer Beach Ball, who was actually two competitors in one costume (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo). Previously, we learned the identities of Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.