‘Total Divas’ Star Is Currently Pregnant — See the Baby Bump Photos

Leah Van Dale’s family is about to get a little bigger.

The Total Divas star, known to WWE fans as Carmella, is currently expecting her second child with her husband, WWE NXT commentator Corey Graves.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced Van Dale’s pregnancy in a Tuesday, April 29 Instagram video showing Van Dale and Graves in a vintage white convertible in the desert. The post also included several pictures, including photos of the proud parents cradling Van Dale’s baby bump. The former WWE wrestler captioned the post, “all in perfect time… our new chapter begins this fall.”

The little one on the way, a baby boy, will be the second for Van Dale and Graves, who are also parents to 18-month-old son Dimitri. Graves also shares three children – daughters Lola and Lenny and a son named Cash – with his ex Amy Polinksy. In a social media post just a few weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Van Dale sweetly said that “these three kiddos have completely changed my life and made me realize just how much I want to be a mom. If this new baby turns out to be half as smart, talented, funny and kind as my step kids, I’ll be one lucky mama.”

Although Van Dale, who has continued to share pregnancy updates on social media, including numerous baby bump photos, said she feels “blessed to be adding to our little family,” she admitted to PEOPLE that her second pregnancy is more difficult than her first.

“Once I got onto the second trimester of my first pregnancy, it was smooth sailing. I just felt like a million bucks. I just got this rush of energy. I was just living my best life,” she said. “This time, I just feel so lethargic, so tired all the time. I have zero energy, I have no appetite. It’s really been such a shock for me because I thought for sure it would just be the same as my first.”

Van Dale said that she is “really trying to just take it day by day and know eventually I’m going to feel better, whether it’s during this pregnancy or after I’ve popped this baby out.”

She credited her husband for helping her through the difficult times, describing Graves as her “rock, whether I have a late night craving or I’m just feeling so exhausted, and he gives me a foot rub or something.”