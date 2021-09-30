‘The Masked Singer’: Dalmatian Is a Hit-Making Rapper

The Masked Singer Season 6’s third episode aired Wednesday night, and with it came the fourth elimination of the season. It was Group B’s turn to sing, with Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake and Banana Split. Dalmation gave it his all, but he was eliminated at the end of the episode. Scroll through to learn his identity. (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Dalmation delivered a rap-centric rendition of Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s 2002 song “Beautiful.” Upon his unmasking, Dalmation was revealed to be Tyga. Tyga is a hip-hop hitmaker, known for hits like “Rack City,” “Taste,” “Hookah” and “SWISH.” He’s known for his high-profile relationships with Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna. The 31-year-old rapper noted he was inspired by Lil Wayne’s appearance as Robot in Season 3. (Wayne is one of Tyga’s mentors.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for how the judges did, they all failed to guess correctly. Robin Thicke guessed Nelly. Nicole Sherzinger guessed either Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, or Boosie Bad Azz, but she changed to Nelly, as well. Jenny McCarthy said Steve Havey (which resulted in laughter on set) but changed to Kevin Hart. Ken Jeong locked into the football aspect of the costume by guessing Reggie Bush.

Dalmation’s elimination follows Puffer Fish, who was revealed to be Toni Braxton. Prior to that Octopus was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard, and Mother Nature was identified as Vivica A. Fox, the beloved actress from Kill Bill and Independence Day, among others.

The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.