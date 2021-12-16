Who Is Queen of Hearts in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Group B set the standard on The Masked Singer Season 6. The group, which included Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmation, among others, was full of talent. When it came down to it, the Queen of Hearts was the sole survivor and is facing Bull in the finale. So, who is that? Scroll through to learn all we know about the singer. (Fans can watch all of the action on The Masked Singer live thanks to a free trial of FuboTV for new subscribers if you don’t want to miss a moment).

Season 6 Finale

It’s time for the Queen of Hearts’ final clue package. She first explained that she wrote a letter to her grandmother when she was a teenager. The letter read, “What’s new? Well, I quit my job and I moved out. People like my music. Things are happenin’ and I’m ready for it all.” As she wandered into a forest and saw a pair of ruby slippers, she explained that she actually left her job because she had no choice. A ruby briefcase appeared as she said that she had no place to live. She also said that her car was stolen, as exemplified by a tiny, pink toy vehicle. Queen of Hearts said that she still has that letter and that she hopes that her grandma is proud of her.

Queen of Hearts’ first performance was a stripped-down version of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Scherzinger picked up on the final clues and suggested that it could be Jewel. McCarthy shared numerous guesses and settled on Kellie Pickler. Jeong thought that it could be Miranda Lambert.

Queen of Hearts shared that she didn’t start singing to become famous, she did so to “save my life.” She said her final performance will be “bittersweet” as she’s loved her time on the Fox competition. Queen of Hearts said that she did the competition for her son, as she wants him to know that he can face any challenge in his way. Her final performance was a flawless rendition of Katy Perry’s “Firework.” McCarthy is definitely pulling for Queen of Hearts, as she said that she’s the one who is the “voice” of the season.

Queen of Hearts ended up as the winner, and she was revealed to be Jewel. You can watch the reveal and revisit past clues below.

Season 6, Episode 12 — “Group B Finale”

Queen of Hearts said that she always wanted a sense of community growing up. She eventually found it in some “unexpected” places. The singer said that there was one point in her life when she was “living like an animal” and that her only concerns were getting food and finding shelter. As she was explaining her backstory, a figure of the devil on a stop sign appeared alongside the Queen of Hearts, who was turned into cartoon form for the segment. She recalled the time when a man helped her out by handing her a $5 bill, an act of kindness that she’s never forgotten.

Queen of Hearts put on yet another flawless performance, this time singing Sia’s “Bird Set Free.” Her emotional performance had nearly the whole audience in tears. Of course, that wasn’t the only thing that she brought to the stage. Her “Cannon” clue was a t-shirt with the word “wrestle” on it. Both Jeong and Thicke thought that it could be Christina Aguilera. On the other hand, Scherzinger then offered that it could be Jewel.

Later in the episode, she was back on stage duetting with Scherzinger. Queen of Hearts said that her time on The Masked Singer may surprise some of the people close to her, as she’s been known to turn down “big opportunities.” However, she wanted to tackle the Fox competition so that she could do things she’s “never done before,” such as singing in French. Queen of Hearts said that her performance with Scherzinger is out of her comfort zone because the two haven’t been able to practice in the same room together. However, since she does have the Pussycat Dolls singer by her side, she’s ready for the challenge. It’s safe to say that Scherzinger and Queen of Hearts blew everyone away with their rendition of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” Jeong even said that it was so good that it was like something out of a concert.

Season 6, Episode 10 – “Group B Semi-Final”

Queen of Hearts said that following her last performance, she knows that she can take on “anything.” She’ll be leaning into what sets her apart for her next performance — her heart. Queen of Hearts shared that her next song reminds her of the “best/worst” time in her life. She explained that it was the “worst” because it was a dream that was ending. But, it was the “best” because she made it to the other side of it all stronger than before. Her trophy clue was a VHS tape that read that she was the winner of the “Blockbuster Entertainment Award.”

Queen of Hearts showcased her impressive vocals for a performance of Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” Hines thought that the Queen of Hearts could be Kristin Chenoweth. Jeong suggested Kelly Clarkson because of the power of her voice. Scherzinger said that she hopes that it’s Sia. However, only time will tell whether the judges were right on the money.

Season 6, Episode 8 – “Giving Thanks”

The Queen of Hearts shared that she’s learned to have an appreciation for words. She said, as she scribbled in her journal, that the press hasn’t always been “kind” to her. The Queen of Hearts was criticized for what she said and the things that she wore. They also shared some of the words that were used to describe her, which included “stupid,” “simplistic,” “chubby,” and “untalented.” The Queen of Hearts managed to forge her own path despite the negativity. As she was helped down the stairs by a man holding a cowboy hat, there appeared to be an icon of Big Ben in the background. She then accepted a note that read, “With love.”

Queen of Hearts said that she wanted to “challenge” herself and she did so by showcasing her amazing vocals while singing Bishop Briggs’ “River.” Her “Turkey Drop” clue of the word “home” gave the judges some ideas about her identity. McCarthy thought of Kacey Musgraves, who has a song called “My House.” Thicke went a different route by suggesting Jessica Simpson. Scherzinger felt confident in guessing Jewel. The Masked Singer gave fans at home an extra clue about the Queen of Hearts, showcasing what appeared to be a black crow.

Season 6, Episode 5 – “Date Night”

The Queen of Hearts said, while gazing at a vase full of pink flowers next to a pink feather pen, that when it comes to her love life, she has “loved and lost.” But, that hasn’t prevented her from getting back on the horse. The Queen of Hearts then suggested that they make this a dating profile. She could be seen swiping through some famous faces on The Masked Singer‘s dating app, which included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a joker, a couch surfer, a sour doughboy, a man named Austin Tatious, and a fly guy.

The Queen of Hearts did something new for her performance, choosing to sing a song in French. She performed Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose.” After their performance, Robin Thicke said that it was one of the best vocal showings in Masked Singer history. Ken Jeong thought that it could be Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin while Thicke suggested Ashley Judd. Nicole Scherzinger thought that it could be either Lady Gaga or Miley Cyrus.

Season 6, Episode 3 – “Group B Premiere”

The Queen of Hearts strutted her stuff when she emerged onto the stage, and her clue package had just as much spice. The judges quickly picked up on the Queen of Hearts’ strong southern accent as she shared her backstory. As a clock struck 10 p.m., she accepted a concoction from what appeared to be the Tin Man straight out of The Wizard of Oz. She was then transported into a life-size chessboard where she had to navigate the ghostly scene. Interestingly enough, there was also a framed photo of actor Hilary Swank with “BFF” across it.

The Queen of Hearts then performed a lovely rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” After her performance, host Nick Cannon asked why she chose to be the Queen of Hearts, to which she explained that she wanted to be a “megaphone of heart” amid the noisiness of the world right now. The judges’ guesses were all across the board, with Nicole Scherzinger suggesting Britney Spears, Jenny McCarthy guessed Fergie, and Ken Jeong thought of Renee Zellweger.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.