‘The Masked Singer’: Mother Nature Is a Beloved Actress

The Masked Singer Season 6 hit fans with a double dose of mystery this week, with a two-part premiere. Unfortunately, that also meant more than one costumed celebrity was eliminated. In Part one, both Octopus and Mother Nature were eliminated. However, the latter’s identity wasn’t revealed at the end of Episode 1. Fans had to wait until the start of Episode 2, which aired on Thursday night. Mother Nature was part of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull and Puffer Fish. However, it’s unclear if one of those characters will be unmasked by the night’s end, as well. Scroll through to discover the identity of this earthly entertainer (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

When it was all said and done, Mother Nature’s rendition of the Diana Ross song “I’m Coming Out” just wasn’t enough to keep her around. She was unmasked and was revealed to be Vivica A. Fox. Fox has starred in numerous hit movies, including both Kill Bill movies, Independence Day and Set It Off.

The judges’ first impression guesses were Tiffany Haddish (Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy), Chelsea Handler (Nicole Scherzinger) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Robin Thicke). However, Scherzinger switched her choice at the last minute and went with Tracee Ellis Ross, as well. That means this contestant was a total strikeout for the panel, with no one getting it right.

Her reveal is the second of the season, following the unmasking of the aforementioned Octopus. Octopus was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard. It seems another unmasking will happen at the end of Episode 2, so stay tuned!

While this was a special Thursday episode, The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air live Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.