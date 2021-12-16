Who Is The Bull in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Fans of The Masked Singer are in for a treat with Season 6. They’ve introduced the audience to new competitors —such as Bull, Skunk, Mother Nature, Puffer Fish, Hamster and Octopus. Bull blew the judges away with his early performances and quickly set himself up as a frontrunner. In the end, he was the sole competitor left from the group and is facing Queen of Hearts in the finale. But, who is the Bull? (If you weren’t able to watch live, you can turn to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users.)

Season 6 Finale

The Bull’s final clue package began with him saying that he felt as though he was “playing a character” when he was younger. He tried his hand at football, as he was told that boys are supposed to play sports. The Bull, who stood near a pair of tap shoes, said that they always knew that he was “someone else.” As he traveled into a forest, he tried to find people who saw him for who he “truly” is. While it took some time, he did find his people and was greeted with handfuls of rose petals. After the Bull was presented with a white cake, he said that he wants to make the world better for those just like him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Bull’s first performance, he sang a stripped-down rendition of Des’Ree’s “You Gotta Be.” After the performance, the judges shared some final guesses. McCarthy suggested that it could be Tituss Burgess or Neil Patrick Harris. Jeong suggested Taye Diggs. While Scherzinger didn’t share her guess (as she said that she wanted to keep it close to her chest until the end of the show), she did say that she’s confident in it.

The Bull explained that before going on The Masked Singer, he was considering leaving the entertainment world behind. However, being the Bull has given him the push that he needed to keep going. Bull loved being able to perform without any “judgment.” For his second performance of the night, the Bull pulled out all of the stops. He performed Hunter Hayes’ “Invisible,” and it’s safe to say that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. After he sang, Scherzinger posited that Bull is the new “voice” of The Masked Singer and that she’s rooting for him to win.

The Bull ended up coming in second place. When he was unmasked, Todrick Hall was revealed to be under the facade. You can watch the reveal below, and scroll through to revisit past clues.

Season 6, Episode 9 – “Group A Semi-Final”

The Bull opened up about his Masked Singer journey thus far. He said that, at the moment, he’s feeling the most “nervous” he’s ever been in his career. Bull mentioned that they’re used to being a “solo performer,” so being on the Fox series is a whole different “kind of pressure.” When it comes to their latest performance, Bull shared that he wants everyone to know just how much of a triple threat he is.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWG8AXjtTvS/

Bull did exactly that with his performance of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” After his performance, Cannon shared one more clue for the masking singer — “ring.” Bull then said that he hopes it will ring a bell with guest judge will.i.am, whom he said he has a lot in common with. This all led to Keon Jeong guessing Billy Porter, saying that he previously got to “ring” in the New Year during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Scherzinger cited some triple threats that it could be, suggesting Usher, Jason Derulo, and Ne-Yo.

Season 6, Episode 6 – “Time Warp”

Going along with the “Time Warp” theme, the Bull shared a memory from his past. He explained that there was a time in his life when he left his “stable job” to chase his dreams. As he recalled this memory, The Masked Singer showcased a large bundle of nails and a framed photo of Hall & Oates. His life was then turned upside down as he found himself in a “strange, new place,” which was exemplified by him puttering around in a messy, albeit glamorous, abode. The Bull held up comedy and tragedy masks while sharing his story. Bull also noted that he was told that he asks more questions than all of the other competitors behind, as he said that he simply wants to know who he’s up against. The important item from Bull’s past was an old-school Macintosh computer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVRSIdmLmGG/

The Bull showcased a different side to himself for a performance of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Ken Jeong thought that the Bull could be Taye Diggs thanks to the fact that the singer said that the sound of his Macintosh lives “rent-free” in his head. Jenny McCarthy thought that it could be Lil Nas X while guest judge Leslie Jordan guessed Cheyenne Jackson.

Season 6, Episode 1: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1: Group A Premiere”

Bull immediately brought a high dose of energy when he arrived onto the stage. The Bull explained that he grew up in a small town surrounded by cows, hence the Bull identity. While on a boat, the Bull said that he traveled the world to look for his “destiny” and eventually realized that he wants to be the “greatest of all time.” He then whipped out a map that contained a red X on Cooperstown, which Thicke noted is the location of the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Bull heard multiple “no’s” when he knocked on doors, but he didn’t give up.

Bull did end up quite successful. He mentioned that he became his own boss and that both Hollywood and Forbes “took notice.” He waved at a spaceman as he recounted his successes. When he arrived on a beach, that showcased a lion plush toy, he said that there’s still plenty for him to prove. So, he’s trying his hand at The Masked Singer.

While the Bull came out with a ton of energy, he took things slow while singing Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” and soon blew the judges away. Even though his vocal chops had the judges jumping out of their seats, Bull said that he’s actually shy about singing in public. McCarthy thought that it could be someone with a boy band connection, possibly Brian Littrell. Thicke was stumped, but guessed Sisqo. Jeong had a guess that was out of left field, suggesting Dwayne Johnson.

Season 6, Episode 2 — “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back To School”

Bull said that when he was in school, he “marched to the beat of my own drum.” But, overall, the place where he felt the most free was his garage. While holding up a photo of the Disney Concert Hall, Bull explained that he would transform his garage for his performances.

The Bull’s rendition of “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts ties back to his first crush. After his fabulous performance, Cannon showcased his locker. In true wild fashion, Bull’s locker actually had a few cheerleaders emerge from it, as he explained that he’s always been a fan of crowds. All of the clues had Jeong thinking it was Darren Criss. Thicke was getting some rock vibes, guessing Brendon Flowers and Rufus Wainwright. McCarthy thought that it could be a former Disney star, suggesting Zac Efron or one of the Jonas Brothers.

Season 6, Episode 4 – “House Party”

The Bull started off his next clue package by saying, as he tore it up on a turntable, that he’s never shied away from a party. His clue package didn’t showcase your average party, as it also had a framed photo of Carnegie Hall and a mannequin sporting scrubs. While he’s the “life of the party now,” the Bull used to be a wallflower when he was younger. Since this is the “House Party” episode, all of the competitors brought a party favor. After their performance, the Bull showed off their party favor, which was a present wrapped up in Christmas tree-adorned paper.

The Bull said that his next performance is a way for him to show support to Britney Spears, as he sang a rendition of “Circus.” The judges were blown away by the Bull’s performance and it had them considering a wide range of celebrities. Jenny McCarthy thought that it could be Donald Glover. Robin Thicke was on the Broadway star track, guessing Anthony Ramos. Nicole Scherzinger was on the same track, suggesting Leslie Odom Jr.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer is sure to bring the fun, and more than a few twists, all season long. To follow along with all of the action, you can check out FuboTV, which will allow you to watch live episodes of the Fox competition. The service is also offering a free trial to new subscribers. Additionally, all of the episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.