‘The Masked Singer’ Octopus Unmasked, Revealed to Be NBA Champ

The Masked Singer Season 6 is here, and two singers were eliminated. Unfortunately, the Octopus was the very first celebrity to be sent home and unmasked. He lost out to the rest of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull, Mother Nature and Puffer Fish. However, one more will be sent home before the night is done. Scroll through to discover the identity of this masked sea creature (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Despite an impressive cover of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Octopus was eliminated. The aquatic contestant was revealed to be Dwight Howard, the beloved NBA all-star. Howard plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is one of the most popular players in the league. He revealed he agreed to come on The Masked Singer because his mom absolutely loves the show. He even took her to set so she could see the whole experience.

Only one of the judges guessed correctly. As far as the judges’ guess, they Shaquille O’Neal (Scherzinger), Dwight Howard (Jeong), Dennis Rodman (McCarthy), and Joel Embiid (Thicke). Jeong was clearly elated at getting it right.

After Octopus was knocked out, the show eliminated another competitor. Mother Nature was sadly eliminated. However, they did not show her face just yet. That won’t be revealed until Part 2 of the Season 6 premiere, which will air on Thursday on 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Singer Season 6’s new installments air live Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.