‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Banana Split Unmasked

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is winding down. Heading into the finale, the strongest of the masked singers remain. The Group B Finals will be taking place on Wednesday night’s episode, with Banana Split and Queen of Hearts trying their best to secure a spot in the finale. If you want to follow along with all of the action, PopCulture has you covered with tonight’s live blog of all of the events! (Fans can also check out The Masked Singer via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users so that they can watch the singing competition live.)

The Masked Singer did things a bit differently for Season 6. Throughout the season, the competitors have been split into two groups — A and B. In the finale, the winners from both of the groups will face off against each other in an effort to win the Masked Singer Trophy. The Bull emerged victorious in Group A. But, who will join them in the finale?

Videos by PopCulture.com

By the end of the night, either Queen of Hearts or Banana Split will be unmasked. Without further ado, let’s head right into the action.

9 p.m. ET — The Reveal

In the end, it was indeed Foster and McPhee. That means that Jeong, McCarthy, and Scherzinger all got one point in their effort to secure the Golden Ear trophy. McPhee was the American Idol Season 5 runner-up and starred in Smash, The House Bunny, Scorpion and Netflix’s Country Comfort. David Foster is a 16-time Grammy winner due to his decades of songwriting, producing and composing work. He’s worked with a who’s-who of artists, including Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Toni Braxton and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The Winner?

While Queen of Hearts and Banana Split were two (well… three) of the best masked singers that the show has ever had, only one of them could emerge victoriously. In the end, Cannon shared that Queen of Hearts was the winner of Group B. This means that she will face the Bull in The Masked Singer‘s Season 6 finale.

Now that Banana Split was eliminated, it was time to reveal their identity. Like always, the show took things back to the judges’ first impression guesses. Thicke’s was Jennifer Nettles and “that other guy” (Kristian Bush). Jeong, McCarthy, and Scherzinger all put Katharine McPhee and David Foster as their first impression guesses. Thicke changed his guess to Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis while the others stuck to their original guesses.

8:45 p.m. ET — Queen of Hearts and Nicole Scherzinger Put on a Show

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPAjgFgyor/

Queen of Hearts said that her time on The Masked Singer may surprise some of the people close to her, as she’s been known to turn down “big opportunities.” However, she wanted to tackle the Fox competition so that she could do things she’s “never done before,” such as singing in French. Queen of Hearts said that her performance with Scherzinger is out of her comfort zone because the two haven’t been able to practice in the same room together. However, since she does have the Pussycat Dolls singer by her side, she’s ready for the challenge. It’s safe to say that Scherzinger and Queen of Hearts blew everyone away with their rendition of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” Jeong even said that it was so good that it was like something out of a concert.

8:33 p.m. ET — Robin Thicke Joins Banana Split

The banana half of Banana Split said that he’s been itching to do something out of his wheelhouse, and The Masked Singer offered him the perfect opportunity to do exactly that. The two said that they’ve been enjoying tapping into their creative sides with every performance. Ice cream said that the banana hasn’t always been the most positive throughout the competition, as he believed that he was going home every week. So, she had to be the positive one in their partnership. Banana then said, as he held her hand, that the ice cream has always been his “strength.”

For their next performance, Banana Split performed a duet with Thicke. They mentioned that this will be the first time that they will all be together on stage, as they have been practicing separately. Even though it was their first time on stage altogether, the trio did perform a lovely rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” Ice cream even ended the performance in wild fashion, performing a literal split!

8:19 p.m. ET — Queen of Hearts Blows Everyone Away

Queen of Hearts said that she always wanted a sense of community growing up. She eventually found it in some “unexpected” places. The singer said that there was one point in her life when she was “living like an animal” and that her only concerns were getting food and finding shelter. As she was explaining her backstory, a figure of the devil on a stop sign appeared alongside the Queen of Hearts, who was turned into cartoon form for the segment. She recalled the time when a man helped her out by handing her a $5 bill, an act of kindness that she’s never forgotten.

Queen of Hearts put on yet another flawless performance, this time singing Sia’s “Bird Set Free.” Her emotional performance had nearly the whole audience in tears. Of course, that wasn’t the only thing that she brought to the stage. Her “Cannon” clue was a t-shirt with the word “wrestle” on it. Both Jeong and Thicke thought that it could be Christina Aguilera. On the other hand, Scherzinger then offered that it could be Jewel.

8:10 p.m. ET — Banana Split Brings the Fun

Banana Split explained that it’s “almost impossible” to ignore what people say about you. They said, while a drive-in scene appeared on the screen, that it’s pretty difficult to avoid hearing what people say because they’re public figures. As for some of those negative things that they’ve heard, banana said that he’s heard that he’s “fame-obsessed” while the ice cream has heard that she’s “not very bright, but at least I’m pretty.” While they were sharing some of those hurtful words, the banana and ice cream took a stroll. On ice cream’s stroll, she encountered a sign that read, “Brain Freeze.” Banana came across a concession stand, which included a rotten banana worth 47¢. Banana Split then got into a car with a license plate that read, Windy City.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXO53EbM64Q/

Banana Split put on yet another lovely performance, this time performing “Singin’ in the Rain” by Arthur Freed. Ice cream even pulled off a little tap solo during the performance, which definitely impressed the audience. For Banana Split’s extra, “Cannon” clue, they shared a t-shirt with the word “garden” on it. At that point, banana told Nicole Scherzinger that he has watched how far she’s grown over the years. This led her to guess that he was David Foster. Ken Jeong then added that the ice cream must be Katharine McPhee. Robin Thicke wasn’t convinced, as he said that he still believes that it could be Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis. Jenny McCarthy is sticking with her previous guess of Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. To catch up on Season 6, you can turn to Hulu. All episodes of The Masked Singer drop on Hulu the day after they air. Additionally, FuboTV allows you to watch the singing competition live and is even offering a free trial to new subscribers.