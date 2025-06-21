Massive Movie Hitting HBO Max Even Though It’s Still in Theaters

A major movie is coming soon to Max – and it’s still in theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed that its popular new horror movie Sinners will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, July 4.

In the Ryan Coogler-directed film set in 1932, twin brothers trying to leave their troubled lives behind return to their hometown to start again, “only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. The film is also set to debut on HBO linear on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sinners released in theaters on April 18 and has received much praise. It is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% approval rating and 96% audience score. Per Warner Bros., the film is the highest-grossing and best-indexing horror film ever released in IMAX. According to Box Office Mojo, Sinners is the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2025 with over $362 million worldwide, coming in just behind Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

More and more movies are starting to be released on streaming sooner these days, it seems. Fellow Warner Bros. property A Minecraft Movie, which released in theaters on April 4, is already streaming on HBO Max and was available for digital download beginning May 13. Some movies, meanwhile, have streaming and theatrical dates at the same time, like 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, which released in theaters and on streaming Christmas Day.

Sinners is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. The film initially premiered on April 3 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City before its nationwide theatrical release. Sinners has received four nominations for the Critics’ Choice Super Awards, including Best Horror Movie. Jordan is also nominated for Best Actor in a Horror Movie, Mosaku is nominated for Best Actress in a Horror Movie, and O’Connell is nominated for Best Villain in a Movie. Winners will be announced on Aug. 7.

Sinners is currently still in theaters, but it’s unknown how much longer that will last. At the very least, those unable to see it in theaters will be able to watch it on Max on Friday, July 4, and the following day on HBO linear at 8 p.m. ET.