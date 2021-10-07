‘The Masked Singer’: Baby Gets Unmasked, and They’re a Beloved Comedian

The Masked Singer is saying goodbye to Baby after Wednesday night’s episode. Season 6 of the fever dream singing competition is four episodes and five eliminations in so far. Group A was back in action, featuring Baby, The Bull, Skunk, Hamster and Pepper, the new Wildcard singer. One of the competition’s most confusing singers, Baby, was sent home, unfortunately. Scroll through to learn his identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode, Baby was revealed to be a surprising person: comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Larry (real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney) threw everyone off with his Rat Pack-like vocal talents, showing he was more than his redneck standup comedy character and Mater from Cars. He also did a British accent in clue packages to throw off viewers and judges.

Judges were absolutely stumped. Robin Thicke — who was still heavily featured in the episode despite Emily Ratajkowski’s groping allegations — guessed Chuck Norris. Nicole Sherzinger guessed Michael Caine, noting she had no idea at the time. However, she changed her guess to James Corden. Ken Jeong went with chef Gordon Ramsay. Jenny McCarthy went with Bruce Willis, change from her first impression guess of Kurt Russell. It’s an especially sad miss for McCarthy, being as she co-starred with Larry in 2008’s Witless Protection.

Baby’s elimination followed those of Dalmation (rapper Tyga) and Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton). Previously, we met Octopus (revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox). Who will be next?

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.