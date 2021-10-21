‘The Masked Singer’: Hamster Is a Major Comedic Actor

Another The Masked Singer contestant bites the dust. On Wednesday night’s episode, another one of Season 6’s crowd-pleasing talents was knocked out. Group A was back in action, featuring The Bull, Skunk, Hamster, Pepper and a new Wildcard singer, Jester. Comedic crooner Hamster ended up having to unmask at the end of the night. Scroll through to learn Hamster’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode, Hamster was revealed to be Rob Schneider. Schneider, 57, is known for his numerous comedic roles in Grown Ups, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Hot Chick (and in recent months, his tweets opposing the coronavirus vaccine). One judge actually guessed correctly this time around, with Jenny McCarthy changing her first impression guess to Schneider. (She originally picked both Andy Richter and Jason Alexander.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everybody else was totally wrong. Robin Thicke guessed Cheech Marin of Cheech & Chong fame. Nicole Scherzinger went with Alexander but also switched. Her final choice was Gabrielle Iglesias, a pick that guest panelist Leslie Jordan agreed with. Ken Jeong went with an A-lister, Will Ferrell.

Hamster’s elimination followed those of Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy). Previously, we met Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox). Who will be next?

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.