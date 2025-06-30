Savannah Chrisley Shares Confession With Lara Trump Following Her Parents’ Pardoning

Savannah Chrisley didn’t hold back her feelings about President Donald Trump while discussing his pardon of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, sat down with her parents and her 19-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, for an interview with Lara Trump on Saturday’s episode of Fox News‘ My View With Lara Trump, during which she revealed that she had high hopes for her parents’ pardon when Donald Trump was elected president.

“On a personal level, we watched the election together, and [Grayson] got to vote in the election for the first time,” Savannah said. “And when we were watching it and saw the president win, we both started sobbing and he just grabbed me and hugged me because we knew that was our only way out.”

Julie, 52, and Todd, 56, were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in June 2022 and reported to prison in January 2023. After two years behind bars, Donald Trump pardoned the reality personalities on May 27, and the couple was released from prison the following day.

Savannah revealed during Saturday’s interview with Lara Trump that she was in shock upon getting the call from the president informing her that her parents had been pardoned.

“When we heard President Trump’s voice, literally Grayson just started — tears just started rolling,” she said. “And seeing the look on his face that like, now this has all finally come to an end, it was so surreal. And honestly, I was shocked when he called me.”

Todd added, “We owe thanks to God … and God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

Chrisley Knows Best ended in 2023 following Todd and Julie’s convictions, but the Chrisley family is slated to return to TV in the near future with an unnamed Lifetime docuseries that will follow the family’s life post-prison.

“We obviously, we had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes and then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up,” Savannah said in a press conference last month. “And we’re excited because I think this new show is going to give, first off, it’s gonna give people a look into the trial and things that we went through and we’re gonna set the record straight, put some documents out there.”