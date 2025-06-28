Actress Hospitalized for ‘Fish Bone Stuck in the Throat’

A popular international actress was recently hospitalized after a meal went terribly wrong.

I Belonged to You actress Liu Yan, 44, took to her Weibo account on June 1 to reveal she had to seek medical treatment after a fish bone became stuck in her throat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yan, who is also known for the Jet Li movie Badges of Fury and the TV show Martial Universe, shared medical photos depicting the bone stuck in her throat (and a selfie). The point of her post was to urge others in a similar predicament to seek help immediately.

A selfie of actress Liu Yan (Credit: Liu Yan / weibo)

“Fishbone stuck in the throat is a common occurrence,” Yan wrote, per a Google Translation. “This is my first time going to the hospital to remove a fish bone. No matter what, don’t fight the fishbone. The sooner you go to the hospital, the sooner you will be relieved. The hospital’s technology is very good and you won’t suffer at all.”

The actress provided a bit more context when replying to a fan who asked her to “please be careful” when eating fish. She wrote: “I love the crucian carp soup I cooked myself, but I don’t drink it anymore.”

The Jian Bing Man actress also noted in a separate reply that “it’s just a thorn wound, it’s nothing serious,” which should give worried netizens some peace of mind.