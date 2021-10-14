‘The Masked Singer’: Cupcake Gets Unmasked, and They’re an R&B Legend

The Masked Singer sent the Cupcake packing Wednesday night, unmasking the mystery celebrity in the meantime. After the remaining competitors from Group B performed, host Nick Cannon had to, unfortunately, reveal that Cupcake was eliminated from the competition. Of course, there was one more piece of business to take care of in the form of an unmasking. The Cupcake unmasked and revealed that they were Ruth Pointer from the iconic ’70s singing group The Pointer Sisters.

Cupcake isn’t the first one to get eliminated this season. The show has already said goodbye to Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Octopus (Dwight Howard), Puffer Fish (Toni Braxton), and Dalmation (Tyga). Most recently, the show eliminated the Baby, who was revealed to have been Larry the Cable Guy (real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney). Following his time on the show, Larry spoke with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on his experience. Not only did he open up about his song choices, but he also shared what surprised him the most about the competition. According to the comedian, he was most struck by how much fun the entire production was.

“It was just fun. Everybody was super fun and super nice, and it was a great time,” he told the outlet. “It’s a fun set to be on. There were no negatives at all.” Larry went on to explain that he’s been taking a step back from touring in order to spend more time at home. But, he simply couldn’t resist getting out of the house to step into the Baby costume. He added, “So just the fact that they got me out of the house for 10 days, and it was everything they said it would be. They said it would be fun and you would have a blast, and it was all that stuff. I’m glad I did it. It’s all about entertaining and making people laugh and doing something fun that’s totally different, and that’s what it was.”

Even though there have already been several reveals, Season 6 of The Masked Singer has really only just begun. To follow along with all of the action yourself, tune in to The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can’t check out the show via any traditional means, you can also watch it live via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers. Additionally, all of the episodes will be available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.