9 TV Shows We're Excited to See Back on TV in Spring 2024

It's been a long time coming, but original scripted TV shows will finally be coming back very, very soon. Although some shows were lucky enough to be airing new episodes this fall, most series had to be pushed back to midseason due to the strikes. Once SAG-AFTRA's strike came to an end, networks were quick to push out production schedules and, soon, their own schedules. There will be plenty of fan-favorite shows returning in the New Year, and a few new ones as well. Justin Hartley's Tracker is kicking off CBS' highly-anticipated premiere week, while 9-1-1 will be making its debut on ABC. There will also be a number of shows coming to an end next year, but they will no doubt be going out with a bang. While there are way too many shows to include, check out some of the shows we're most excited to see in early 2024.

'Law & Order: SVU' (Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Law & Order: SVU is coming back for its 25th season, and there is no stopping. The long-running procedural always seems to crank out intense storylines and cases with twists viewers never see coming. The season premiere will see the return of Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, meaning that fans will definitely want to tune in. Of course, there will be much more to look forward to with the show heading into such a milestone season. Law & Order: SVU Season 25 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Abbott Elementary' (Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson) The staff at Abbott Elementary will finally be coming back very soon. While the series has been airing repeats on ABC on the fall 2023 schedule, it just hasn't been the same. Following Janine and Greg's confession to each other, Abbott Elementary Season 3 is going to be one to look forward to. The series will also be getting 14 episodes, which is more than what most shows will be getting. Abbott Elementary Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET with a one-hour episode on ABC.

'Tracker' (Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS) Although most new shows are being held off for the 2024-25 broadcast season, Tracker is one of the few that will be airing. Justin Hartley's brand new series will be getting the coveted post-Super Bowl slot. Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker will see Hartley's lone-wolf survivalist, Colter Shaw, roaming the country as a "reward seeker." He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Tracker premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11, following Super Bowl LVIII.

'Blue Bloods' (Photo: CBS) The Reagan family dinners will soon be stopping, but Blue Bloods will definitely be going out with a bang. The long-running procedural will be coming to an end after its upcoming 14th season. It will be split into two parts, consisting of 18 episodes total. Part one will be airing during midseason with 10 episodes, while part two will air next fall with the remaining eight. There is no telling how the series will wrap up the Reagan family, but it will surely be something to look forward to. Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

'9-1-1' (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) After spending six seasons on Fox, 9-1-1 will be making its ABC debut early next year. When it was announced that the first responder drama, which was Fox's top-rated series, will be moving networks, it was definitely a surprise. However, it could be a good thing, depending on what storylines 9-1-1 can now include that it wasn't able to on Fox. The series is also cleverly paired with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 on Thursday nights, making it a full night of action and emotions. 9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.