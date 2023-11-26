'S.W.A.T.': Who Dies in Season 7?

With the seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. coming soon, there's a possibility not everyone on 20-Squad will make it out alive. It's pretty impressive that with a show like S.W.A.T., the series has yet to have any major deaths, at least no deaths involving any of the major characters. There have been some close calls and some side characters getting killed, but no one in the immediate main cast has been killed off.

This could mean that the final season will be a free-for-all. With only 13 episodes, there will be a lot to pack in and only so little time. It's likely the cases the squad handles will go above and beyond and be more intense than ever. With stakes being raised, it's very possible that characters' lives will be on the line, but who is safe, and who could be getting a funeral? If it even happens?

Starting with the obvious, one would think that perhaps Shemar Moore's Hondo would be at the highest risk. He just had a baby and he's getting married, so what perfect time to kill him off? However, even for S.W.A.T., that would just be way too harsh. Plus, if no one dies, having the series ending with Hondo and Nichelle's wedding would be absolutely perfect. Everyone is gathering for a special and happy occasion that would also make for a perfect excuse for some previous cast members to join in, like Lina Esco.

What about Jay Harrington's Deacon? The father of four would certainly have a lot to lose, but considering all that he, Annie, and their kids have gone through between their house being shot up and Annie's seizure, among other things, that would just be too much to put on the Kay family. Being the rebel, Alex Russell's Street is a possibility. The series started with him being completely rebellious and disobedient, and his character development has been incredible to watch over the seasons. If Street were to die doing something honorable in the field, it would actually bring that development full circle. But not before we see him and Chris together again.

David Lim's Tan is also a possibility. He hasn't been in the best place lately after breaking up with Bonnie, and while it would be harsh to kill him after he's finally happy again, I hate to say that it would make for interesting television. Then there's Kenny Johnson's Luca, who could really go either way. He has his new half-sister, that will hopefully be in more episodes, and he's been doing so much training with the S.W.A.T. recruits, so there would be that added emotion from other characters.

That being said, hopefully, the show ends on a nice note, and no one on the team dies. However, with it being the last season, you never know how it's going to work out. Whatever happens, as long as the show properly wraps up the stories and plotlines aren't just done for the heck of it, then so be it. But it would be better if no one died, so please, S.W.A.T. writers, let's just worry about a wedding rather than a funeral. Make sure to tune in on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET to see what happens in the final season premiere.