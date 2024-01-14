Fox Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates

It's a new year, and Fox has a whole new lineup for 2024. There are some big changes on the network, and that doesn't include 9-1-1 switching to ABC. Fans have been looking forward to their favorite shows coming back following the strikes, and the wait will definitely be worth it. However, not every show will be returning this TV season.

Perhaps the most notable change is the fact that 9-1-1: Lone Star is not included. The most-watched series on Fox is being held off for next fall. Meanwhile, Family Guy is switching to Wednesday nights, and fan-favorite shows Animal Control, Alert, and The Cleaning Lady are among the shows returning. New shows The Floor and We Are Family will be making their debuts. Check out Fox's full spring 2024 schedule below!