'Young Sheldon' Foreshadows Major Character's Death

Young Sheldon might finally be leading up to George Sr.'s inevitable death, and it foreshadowed the event in a recent episode. In Season 6, Episode 16, "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam," as Mary and George were on their way to pick up Missy after she stole George's truck so she and Paige could run away to Florida, the two had a conversation that may not have seemed like a big deal, but for eagle-eyed fans of The Big Bang Theory, it was hard to not notice, as Yahoo! Entertainment pointed out.

It's no secret that Mary and George's marriage has been on the rocks lately, and after finding out what Missy did, that did not help. Mary told George that they were not getting a divorce, and George replied, "Over my dead body." The conversation didn't end there because Mary ended it with, "That's exactly how it's going to end."

Fans of the CBS sitcom know that George died when Sheldon was still young, and it was due to weight-related issues when George was 50. Young Sheldon has been teasing early on that a family tragedy was coming to the Cooper family, and it seems like it's only getting closer and closer. Since the future of the series is unknown past the upcoming seventh season, it's possible that George's life and the series will end after Season 7.

Since details surrounding the exact timeline of George's death are a bit sketchy, it's safe to assume that the event will happen soon, and it doesn't help that the series is continuing to foreshadow it. Whether or not they stick to the cause of death from The Big Bang Theory, which was Texan-style cooking from Mary, is unknown since the series has changed some plot details around before. What is certain, though, is that tragedy is possibly coming sooner than we think to the Coopers, and it's not just about an impending tornado.

Young Sheldon is probably going to keep setting up George's death, and while it may not be right away, I wouldn't be surprised if they continue to foreshadow it in some way. It's not something that The Big Bang Theory fans have been looking forward to, but it should give them some idea of what it really was like for Sheldon when he lost his dad since we only heard about it on the parent series. Though really, only time will tell.