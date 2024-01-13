CBS Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates
Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' is set to kick off CBS' spring 2024 schedule immediately following the Super Bowl.
It's a new year, but the same shows are returning to CBS. It's been a long wait for fan-favorite shows because of the strikes, but soon that will all change. The network will be kicking off its highly-anticipated premiere week right after Super Bowl LVII, and fans are going to be in for a pretty filled week. CBS will also be saying goodbye to four of its shows at some point this year, with S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, and Bob Hearts Abishola all ending after their upcoming seasons.
Kicking off the network's 2024 season will be Justin Hartley's Tracker. The series previously landed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in February, and it will stay that way. Meanwhile, the FBI trio will continue to dominate Tuesdays as CSI: Vegas moves to Sunday. S.W.A.T. will be kicking off Fridays once again for its final season alongside Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods, which is also heading into its final season. Survivor is set to have two two-hour episodes to start the new season, while The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will land at the end of the month. There is much more to look forward to, so check below to see CBS' spring 2024 lineup.
Sunday, February 11
10 PM — Tracker (Series premiere)
*Estimated start time, following Super Bowl LVIII broadcastprevnext
Monday, February 12
8 PM — The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)
8:30 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5 premiere)
9 PM — NCIS (Season 21 premeire)
10 PM — NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)prevnext
Tuesday, February 13
8 PM — FBI (Season 6 premiere)
9 PM — FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)
10 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)prevnext
Thursday, February 15
8 PM — Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)
8:30 PM — Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)
9 PM — So Help me Todd (Season 2 premiere)
10 PM — Tracker (Premiere episode encore)prevnext
Friday, February 16
8 PM — S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premeire)
9 PM — Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)
10 PM — Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)prevnext
Sunday, February 18
7 PM — 60 Minutes
8 PM — The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)
9 PM — Tracker (Regular time slot premiere)
10 PM — CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)prevnext
Thursday, February 22
8 PM — Young Sheldon
8:30 PM — Ghosts
9 PM — So Help Me Todd
10 PM — Tracker (Second episode encore)prevnext
Thursday, February 29
8 PM — Young Sheldon
8:30 PM — Ghosts
9 PM — So Help Me Todd
10 PM — Elsbeth (Series premiere)prevnext
Wednesday, March 13
8 PM — Survivor
9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)prev