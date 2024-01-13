CBS Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates

Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' is set to kick off CBS' spring 2024 schedule immediately following the Super Bowl.

By Megan Behnke

It's a new year, but the same shows are returning to CBS. It's been a long wait for fan-favorite shows because of the strikes, but soon that will all change. The network will be kicking off its highly-anticipated premiere week right after Super Bowl LVII, and fans are going to be in for a pretty filled week. CBS will also be saying goodbye to four of its shows at some point this year, with S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, and Bob Hearts Abishola all ending after their upcoming seasons.

Kicking off the network's 2024 season will be Justin Hartley's Tracker. The series previously landed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in February, and it will stay that way. Meanwhile, the FBI trio will continue to dominate Tuesdays as CSI: Vegas moves to Sunday. S.W.A.T. will be kicking off Fridays once again for its final season alongside Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods, which is also heading into its final season. Survivor is set to have two two-hour episodes to start the new season, while The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will land at the end of the month. There is much more to look forward to, so check below to see CBS' spring 2024 lineup.

Sunday, February 11

10 PM — Tracker (Series premiere)

*Estimated start time, following Super Bowl LVIII broadcast

Monday, February 12

8 PM — The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5 premiere)

9 PM — NCIS (Season 21 premeire)

10 PM — NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, February 13

8 PM — FBI (Season 6 premiere)

9 PM — FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)

10 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, February 15

8 PM — Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 PM — Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)

9 PM — So Help me Todd (Season 2 premiere)

10 PM — Tracker (Premiere episode encore)

Friday, February 16

8 PM — S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premeire)

9 PM — Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)

10 PM — Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, February 18

7 PM — 60 Minutes

8 PM — The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)

9 PM — Tracker (Regular time slot premiere)

10 PM — CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, February 22

8 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30 PM — Ghosts

9 PM — So Help Me Todd

10 PM — Tracker (Second episode encore)

Wednesday, February 28

8 PM — Survivor (Two-hour Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, February 29

8 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30 PM — Ghosts

9 PM — So Help Me Todd

10 PM — Elsbeth (Series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

8 PM — Survivor (Two-hour episode)

Wednesday, March 13

8 PM — Survivor

9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)

