'The Conners' Star Sara Gilbert Ending Marriage to Linda Perry 5 Years After Separation

After divorcing in 2021, The Conners star Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are officially calling it quits on their marriage. In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Gilbert cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation, which was initially five years ago. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 13, 2019.

Gilbert had implied wanting to be done with Perry and didn't want the divorce proceedings to drag out. That meant that they had filed for joint custody of their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, who was born in 2015. In addition, the actress asked the court to terminate their rights to alimony. What might be a bit more challenging is splitting their assets since Gilbert was "unaware of the exact identification" of their properties.

Sara Gilbert was in a relationship with television producer Ali Adler from 2001 to 2011. They have two kids together, born in 2004 and 2007. After amicably separating in 2011, Gilbert began seeing songwriter, music producer, and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry. The two got engaged in 2013, tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed their son the following year.

Meanwhile, as Gilbert is in the midst of ending her marriage, she luckily has something else to put her focus on. She is currently starring in the sixth season of the ABC sitcom The Conners, which recently aired its 100th episode. As of now, the series has yet to be renewed for Season 7 or canceled, but they did film an extra scene for the Season 6 finale if it has to be the series finale. ABC is continuing to make decisions for the 2024-25 season, so it shouldn't be long until The Conners' fate is revealed, and hopefully, the family will be sticking around for at least one more season.

It seems like Sara Gilbert has a lot going on in her life, and depending on how you look at things, it seems to be going in the right direction. While ending a relationship is never easy, no matter what happened, this looks to be the best decision for her and one can only hope that she's doing okay after it all. If The Conners were to be renewed, then that would really make up for it, so fingers crossed that ABC gives that announcement very soon.