'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Gets Premiere Date After Cancellation Scare

S.W.A.T. Season 7 is coming soon to a TV screen near you! The cop procedural made waves earlier this year when CBS canceled the series after six seasons. After an uproar from fans and lead Shemar Moore, the network and its studio, Sony Pictures Television, came to an agreement. CBS reversed their decision to cancel S.W.A.T. and gave the drama one more season, to consist of 13 episodes. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are getting back into production very soon. Now, CBS has released the midseason schedule for 2024.

The seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. is officially premiering on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. S.W.A.T. was initially supposed to air its final season on the fall schedule, but because of the strikes, it was pushed back, along with basically every other show. While it was disappointing news, the longer hiatus gave fans a little bit more time to prepare for the end. With the final season now having a set premiere date, it's going to be hard to say goodbye to 20-Squad.

S.W.A.T. will once again be paired with Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods, meaning that fans will be ending their night with three hours of intense action. It's going to be interesting to see how S.W.A.T. will end and with only 13 episodes. However, since it was previously revealed that most CBS shows will have 10-13 episodes, at least we know that the procedural will not be alone when it comes to episode orders.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot to look forward to when S.W.A.T. does finally come back. Hondo and Nichelle got engaged, so it's highly likely that their wedding will be featured in an episode, Perhaps maybe even the finale. It would be a pretty great way to send off the characters after all that they've been through. There's also the possibility that fan-favorite characters that are no longer on could pop up, such as Lina Esco's Chris, especially since Chris and Street have moved in together. Fans will just have to watch and see what happens.

Make sure to tune in to the seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. premiering on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All six seasons are streaming on Netflix, and there is plenty of time to catch up before the final episodes are here.