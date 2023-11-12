'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Episode Count Revealed

The episode count for the upcoming seventh season of Young Sheldon has finally been revealed. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike means that shows can finally get back to work. Writers have been hard at work since their strike ended, and recently, it was reported that most shows were aiming for 10-13 episodes for the upcoming seasons. That seems to have stuck for the series, or at least, most of them.

Deadline reports that the Big Bang Theory prequel will likely be getting 14-15 episodes. If that does happen, Young Sheldon will have the most episodes for the 2023-24 season. Additionally, ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary is also aiming for 14 episodes for the upcoming season. The reason is likely because of how quickly filming can get done. Both are only multi-camera half-hour comedies, meaning that they can get through episodes pretty quickly. They are also produced by Warner Bros., so it's possible that the studio even pushed to have a few more episodes than most shows for both of them.

The 14 or 15 episodes of the seventh season of Young Sheldon is good news. The series has been rumored to be ending at Season 7. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but if this is the last season, at least the episode count isn't as bad as other shows. Regardless, Season 7 will still have the least amount of episodes for the entire series. Season 4 had 18 because of COVID, but the other seasons have been either 21 for Season 3 or 22 for the rest.

There is a lot to look forward to when Season 7 of Young Sheldon finally premieres. After a tense spa weekend getaway, Mandy suggested she and Georgie get married to prove that she is all in. Meanwhile, Meemaw's house was destroyed by a tornado. It's going to be a bumpy start to the season, and there is no telling how it will all go down. Filming for Young Sheldon is expected to start on Nov. 27, so it won't be long until the series comes back. For now, it's unknown when the series could be returning, but it's likely to be late winter or early spring.

It may still be a while until Young Sheldon Season 7 premieres, but fans can always watch the first six seasons on Max to be prepared. Hopefully, it won't be long until the series comes back, but at least fans know how many episodes to expect.