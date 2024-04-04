'Elsbeth': Carrie Preston Previews 'Amazing Guest Stars' in Back-to-Back New Episodes (Exclusive)

After a long hiatus following the premiere episode, CBS' newest series, Elsbeth, is finally back tonight, and Carrie Preston gave PopCulture.com a preview for tonight's long-awaited return. The series follows Preston's beloved The Good Wife/The Good Fight character, Elsbeth Tascioni, who moves to New York City from Chicago to work with the NYPD. While working with the police, Elsbeth comes across some pretty interesting characters, played by some pretty recognizable names.

In new back-to-back episodes, Preston shares the episodes "have amazing guest stars, and I can say that for all of the episodes." She continued, "We have Jane Krakowski, we have Linda Lavin, we have Jesse Tyler Ferguson, we have Julie Ann Emery. We have amazing people that are coming to do the show because the lighting is so great."

As for the episodes themselves, the actress explains that they are "self-contained" and focus in "on a different world of New York City. So the first one you'll see tonight is the world of real estate, and then the second one is the world of reality television, kind of like the Real Housewives. So two totally tones, two totally different types of villains, but both equally entertaining."

(Photo: Christopher Saunders/CBS)

Airing at 9 p.m. ET, Episode 2, "A Classic New York Character," will see Linda Lavin play a co-op board president of a luxury pre-war building who falls off a balcony to her death. When Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead, they meet Jane Krakowski's Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker "with huge clients and even bigger secrets."

Meanwhile, Episode 3, "Reality Shock," airs at 10 p.m. ET and centers on Elsbeth and Kaya investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a reality TV star who was found in her bathtub. As they dig deeper into the events, they meet Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Skip Mason, the producer behind the series Lavish Ladies, who winds up becoming a prime suspect after being accused of going to dangerous lengths to "concoct 'good TV.'"

While the wait for more Elsbeth has been a long one, it seems the hiatus will be well worth it. It sounds like these episodes will be as entertaining as ever. Fans won't want to miss a single second when Elsbeth returns for back-to-back episodes tonight, Apr. 4, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.