Why Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Left 'Today Show' to Close Week

The popular host had to dart off after the show's first hour.

Savannah Guthrie had to beat feet like the Flintstones after wrapping up the first segment of the Today Show to close the week. The 52-year-old NBC News favorite ran off to get "her weekend started," according to co-host Hota Kotb.

According to InTouch Weekly, Guthrie also skipped out on the Monday, April 22, episode of Today, giving her some time off on the heels of co-host Craig Melvin's return from his own vacation. With her time off, Guthrie is enjoying some time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their son Charley, 7, at an NBA Playoffs showdown between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before her exit on Friday, Guthrie posted a quick look at the Today Show crew getting their "friyay on." Guthrie was among many missing from Friday's Today Show, as third-hour co-host Sheinelle Jones was also absent. Jones had covered for Guthrie on Monday's episode, which Kotb said came from Guthrie taking some time off today.

Work-life balance is important, even when you're the smiling face on national television every morning.