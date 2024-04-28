The two met on the set of the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama 'All Rise' in 2019 and got engaged in 2022.

Another TV show has officially played matchmaker for another happy couple. People exclusively reports that former All Rise co-stars Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson have officially said "I do." The couple tied the knot on Apr. 22 in New York City, and Mendez told the outlet that their wedding "was a dream come true. Absolutely magical. J. is a magnet of love. A resilient, passionate, leader whom I'm excited to build a beautiful life with."

The newlyweds first met while working on the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama All Rise in 2019. The series, starring Simone Missick, centered around the personal and professional lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse. While Brinson's Luke Watkins was in a relationship with Jessica Camacho's Emily Lopez, it seems like Mendez was really the one who caught his eye behind the scenes. Brinson proposed on the beach at Nobu Cabo in September 2022.

Among the 40 guests in attendance were Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, who co-starred alongside Mendez in the Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along. Despite being 34 years old, Radcliffe was the ring bearer, while Groff was the officiant. In addition, Mendez's 2-year-old daughter Lucy threw confetti in the air during the wedding.

Even though they just got married, their lives together are already getting a jumpstart. Lindsay Mendez shared in March that she and her then-fiancé are expecting. Alongside a photo of their shoes, plus Lucy's, are a pair of little knitted booties lining piano keys. "Our family band is expanding!" Mendez wrote on Instagram. "J and I can't wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall."

She went on to say that she is "so grateful for the unrelenting support" of the Merrily We Roll Along producers and company. She noted, "Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby." Mendez said she will continue with the show and finish the run on Jul. 7 at the Hudson.

It seems like Mendez and Brinson have a lot to celebrate, and it's going to be exciting to see this new chapter start in their lives. Not to mention the fact that they are preparing for another chapter later this year. Congratulations to the happy couple, their life is only just beginning.