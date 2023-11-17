'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS is coming back for Season 21, and a premiere date has finally been released. Following the end of the WGA strike, writers were quick to get back to work. NCIS is even in a great position at to get back into production because of how hard they've been working. Now, with the SAG-AFTRA strike done and shows starting back up, the long-running procedural will be coming back very, very soon.

CBS' 2024 spring schedule reveals that NCIS will be premiering its 21st season on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The series will be following a comedy block consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. NCIS: Hawai'i will be rounding out the night after the mothership series. NCIS sticking to Mondays will be a great way to kick off the week. The season premiere will come on the second night of CBS' premiere week, following Justin Hartley's Tracker kicking things off on Super Bowl Sunday.

Season 21 of NCIS will be a hard one to watch as it will be the first without David McCallum. The legendary actor who brought Ducky Mallard to the screen for 20 years passed away in September. As of now, details surrounding a likely tribute are unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if the series honored McCallum and Ducky in some way in the premiere episode, or at least, later in the season. Meanwhile, it's hard to predict what storylines will be included for next season and what the NCIS team will get into. Whatever happens, it will surely be entertaining and definitely worth the wait.

While NCIS hasn't aired new episodes this fall, the franchise was still making waves on CBS. The network aired a mini marathon in September to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. Reruns of the mothership series have also been a weekly occurrence on CBS. Not only that, but the franchise's newest spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, premiered earlier this week. It should keep fans busy until the original series returns in February, especially since it has some references to the franchise.

Don't miss the premiere of NCIS Season 21 on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS. There is also much to look forward to on CBS' schedule for 2024, including the return of NCIS: Hawai'i, which will be premiering immediately after NCIS. In the meantime, NCIS: Sydney airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.