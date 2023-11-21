'9-1-1' Night and Time Slot Revealed Following ABC Move

9-1-1 is coming to ABC for Season 7, and premiere details have finally been revealed. With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many shows are preparing to get back into production following the Thanksgiving holiday. Networks are finally announcing their midseason schedules, with plenty of returning shows included. ABC's midseason 2024 schedule reveals that the first responder drama is coming back in March and on a new night.

Since Season 2, 9-1-1 has taken over Monday nights on Fox after airing on Wednesdays for the first season. That will not be sticking for its move to ABC. Beginning on Thursday, March 14, the 118 will be kicking off an action-packed night at 8 p.m. ET for Season 7. The former Fox series will be followed by Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, meaning that it's going to be an intense and emotional night for fans.

Although it's going to be weird for 9-1-1 to not be on Monday nights, this move is a pretty perfect pairing. Though fans of all three shows may want to pace themselves, considering they are known for being pretty intense and emotionally draining. Having three straight hours of emotional trauma is not always a good idea. But nevertheless, Thursdays are sure to be a hit on ABC, as per usual.

9-1-1's spring return comes on the heels of news that spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star won't be returning until next fall. The drama is staying on Fox for Season 5, and even despite the strike being over, new episodes won't be airing for a year. It will be the first time that Lone Star has aired in the fall, as it's always been a midseason show. Though it will still be weird to have to wait even longer for the 126 to return, but at least for now, fans won't have to worry about the two 9-1-1 shows overlapping each other on the schedule.

While March seems like it's far away, it should hopefully get here soon. With the holidays coming up and shows starting to return within the next couple of months, it will surely be here before we know it. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first six seasons of 9-1-1 on Hulu. Don't miss the Season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the season premieres of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.