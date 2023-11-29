Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay Tease 'Law & Order: SVU' Reunion

As filming commences on Law & Order: SVU Season 25, a reunion is in the works. After exiting during Season 24 late last year, Kelli Giddish has appeared a few times on both SVU and Organized Crime. Most recently, she guest starred in the season finales as both shows had a crossover. Now, it looks like the reunion will be continuing.

Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fun video of her and Giddish. With Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang" playing in the background, Hargitay captioned that she is "Back with my lil boo thang." The duo danced around and hugged each other, clearly happy to be back together once again. Now more than ever, SVU needs to return ASAP.

What will bring Amanda Rollins back into the fold is unknown. In the season finale, she revealed that she and Peter Scanavino's Carisi were expecting. This played into the fact that Giddish was actually expecting at the time. She gave birth to her third child and first with husband Beau Richards over the summer. From the looks of the video, it seems like Rollins will have also given birth by the time SVU is back. Maybe she will bring her little one to meet the extended family. Whatever happens, it's clear that Hargitay and Giddish are as excited as ever to be working together again.

Giddish joined SVU in Season 13 following Christopher Meloni's exit. Although it took some time for the characters to warm up to Rollins, she quickly became a fan-favorite among viewers. Once she finally did prove herself to her co-workers, the family expanded. It was announced in August 2022 that she would be leaving SVU, and there were rumors swirling that it wasn't Giddish's choice. No matter what happened behind the scenes, that hasn't stopped her from returning from time to time. It's nice to see that will continue for Season 25, in whatever capacity that may be.

Luckily, it won't be long until Law & Order: SVU returns. Fans will be able to see Amanda Rollins' comeback when SVU Season 25 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET, following Law & Order on NBC. The first 24 seasons are available to stream on Peacock, so if fans ever want to relive Rollins and Benson's friendship, now would be a good time to do so.