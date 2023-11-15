'Young Sheldon' Canceled, Will End After Upcoming Season

After much speculation, Young Sheldon is officially coming to an end. THR reports that the Big Bang Theory sequel is set to end after the upcoming seventh season, which will have its premiere on Feb. 15. In addition, the network has already announced when the finale will air. Young Sheldon will have an hourlong series finale on May 16. The season is expected to have either 14 or 15 episodes to close out the series.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach shared in a statement. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique, heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 and became an instant hit for fans of The Big Bang Theory. In 2021, the series was renewed through Season 7. Since then, rumors have swirled that there was a possibility that the prequel could be ending after that season. So the news isn't so much of a surprise. It sounds like there will still be a lot to look forward to in these final episodes. Between Mandy and Georgie possibly taking their relationship to the next step and Meemaw's house getting destroyed by a tornado, who knows what else is planned.

With this being the final season of Young Sheldon, there's a big possibility that some storylines from The Big Bang Theory could find their origins. The biggest being George Sr.'s inevitable death. The series has foreshadowed his death before, and fans of TBBT know that Sheldon's father died when he was young due to weight-related issues when he was 50. It's only a matter of time before that storyline comes, but the question is, would they include it or simply pass over it and allude to it for the future beyond Young Sheldon?

Meanwhile, just because Young Sheldon is ending, it doesn't mean that The Big Bang Theory universe is. Creator Chuck Lorre is working on yet another offshoot, but according to recent updates of his, it's still going to be a while until it's a real thing. For now, make sure to watch the final season of Young Sheldon premiering on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.