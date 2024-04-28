Hopes for 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Being Saved After Cancellation Aren't Looking Good

While some may have hoped that after NCIS: Hawai'i's cancellation, the CBS drama would be saved, it's not looking so good. It's not too rare for a show to be saved after it's canceled, as a plethora of series have found new life on a different network or streamer. And after CBS saved S.W.A.T. not once but twice in less than a year, people are hoping that the network does the same thing to the NCIS spinoff. Unfortunately, the odds of that happening are dwindling.

If not CBS, the obvious choice would be for the series to move to Paramount+. Not only does NCIS: Hawai'i stream on the platform, but it would also join the upcoming Tiva spinoff. It also wouldn't be the first time a CBS series went to Paramount+, as Evil and SEAL Team have both had successful runs on the streamer after switching over. Unfortunately, a previous report from Deadline revealed that Paramount+ is "not considered a viable option" this year.

A lot of times, after a series is canceled, studios try to shop it around elsewhere in the hopes of getting it picked up, whether that be on another network or a streaming service. However, according to TVLine, there isn't any information on Hawai'i being shopped, meaning that as of now, it's highly unlikely Tennant and the team will find a new home. While that could always change in the near future, the fact that it's not immediately known is definitely worrisome.

That being said, miracles have been known to happen before. NCIS: Hawai'i fans are as angry as ever over the cancellation, and they were quick to create petitions on change.org in an effort to save it. One even has over 5,500 signatures and it wouldn't be surprising if that amount were to triple in the coming days. While there are fan campaigns that weren't successful in saving shows, there are quite a lot that were successful in doing so. Perhaps NCIS: Hawai'i will be next on that list?

As of now, fans should not get their hopes up about a save, but it is possible that if they make their voices heard enough, some platforms could take notice. Whether it's with petitions, hashtags, or anything else, you never know what could happen. In the meantime, NCIS: Hawai'i is gearing up to air its two-part finale on Monday, Apr. 29 and Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.