Why ABC Saved '9-1-1' After Fox Canceled It

When the slates for broadcast TV's 2023-2024 seasons began lining up, Fox pulled one of the most surprising moves by canceling its top-rated series, 9-1-1. While that may not seem to make sense, it apparently boiled down to finances. Luckily, the 118 will still be back next season as they switch homes, airing on ABC. The decision followed weeks of rumors that 9-1-1 could switch to ABC, so this was far from a sudden call for the networks.

Playing into the financial factors, the move to ABC is also due in part to the fact that the Ryan Murphy series was initially developed and picked up prior to Disney acquiring Fox assets. According to Deadline, Fox has no ownership over the first responder drama, which was also part of the reason why its renewal and the renewal of now-canceled medical drama The Resident came down to the wire last year.

Meanwhile, the cast had at least one more year on their contracts, which also helped ABC pick up the series since they didn't have to deal with renegotiations. Not to mention the fact that 9-1-1 is in very good company with other procedurals on the Disney-owned network, such as Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and others. It also helps that the series will continue dropping new episodes the day after they premiere on Hulu, as both Fox and ABC have similar deals with the streaming platform.

With 9-1-1 switching networks, it's unknown if the series will see any big changes for Season 7. Right now, the main cast is expected to return, which is always a good thing, but some fans who freaked over the network switch are concerned that it will see more tragedies. Not to jinx anything, but 9-1-1 has yet to see any major cast exits aside from Connie Britton leaving after Season 1. Though hopefully, nothing bad will happen, but you never know with a change this big.