'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

CBS' spring 2024 schedule is here, and Blue Bloods has a premiere date! Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are eager to get back to work, and shows are itching to save the 2023-24 broadcast season. After it was reported that some network shows were planning on getting back to work not long after Thanksgiving, CBS became the first network to reveal their midseason schedule. And the long-running cop procedural is coming back soon.

Blue Bloods will once again end Friday nights when the 14th season premieres on Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET. It will again be paired with previous Friday night partners S.W.A.T. and Fire Country. Erin Reagan herself, Bridget Moynahan, excitedly took to Instagram and updated her followers on when the Reagan family will be back and shared that it is time to go "back to work," and she's "so excited!"

Although Blue Bloods Season 14 is finally premiering, CBS has keeping fans of the procedural occupied during its hiatus. The network has been airing classic episodes of Blue Bloods as part of CBS' strike-proof fall 2023 schedule. Fans were able to vote on episodes on social media that highlight moments, characters, and more. Episodes range from the first season all the way through the latest. It may not be the same as new episodes, but it definitely kept people wanting more. At the very least, their Fridays still very much consisted of the Reagan family.

Season 13 had a pretty exciting finale that included not one but two familiar faces. Both Jennifer Esposito and Sami Gayle returned to the procedural. Meanwhile, the episode also saw more of Danny and Maria's blossoming romance, which will surely be the focus of several episodes for Season 14. Not too much is known about the upcoming season, but it's likely that once filming starts, more information will come out.

Now that there is finally a premiere date, Blue Bloods fans can rest easy. It's still a few months away, but these several weeks remaining in 2023 should go pretty fast, and then there's only a month and a half to go. Even if it doesn't get here fast, fans can always rewatch the first 13 seasons on Paramount+, which should keep them busy for a while. Be sure to watch the Season 14 premiere of Blue Bloods on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS.