'NCIS' Star David McCallum Dead at 90

The NCIS family has lost one of their own. On Monday, it was reported that David McCallum, who portrayed Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the procedural for over two decades, has died at the age of 90. According to TV Line, McCallum's cause of death was natural causes. He passed away at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The NCIS team soon paid tribute to the late star with a moving statement. Steven D. Binder and David North, the executive producers of NCIS, stated, "For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard." Their statement continued, "But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

A spokesperson for CBS also released a statement about McCallum's passing. They shared, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived."

McCallum is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, and their four children. One of the late actor's kids, Peter McCallum, shared an incredibly touching anecdote of what his mother said in the wake of the NCIS star's death. He said that after returning to their place from the hospital, he asked his mother if she was alright. Peter continued, "Her answer was simply, 'Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.' She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old."

McCallum last appeared in the final two episodes of the 20th season of NCIS, which aired in the spring. He was the show's last original cast member following Mark Harmon's exit during Season 19. Even though NCIS has not been airing new episodes amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the network will pay tribute to McCallum during Monday night's 20th anniversary NCIS marathon.