Justin Hartley Just Got Some Fantastic Career News

CBS' spring 2024 schedule has been revealed, and Justin Hartley's new show is sticking with its coveted premiere slot. It was initially announced earlier this year that that the This Is Us actor's series Tracker landed the post-Super Bowl time slot on Sunday, Feb. 11. With the strikes and shows getting pushed back, it was unknown if that would still be happening. However, it has been confirmed by the network that Tracker, formerly titled The Never Game, will be premiering after Super Bowl LVIII. The series will then move to its regular time slot on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

In the new drama, Justin Hartley portrays lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while working on his own fractured family as he roams the country as a "reward seeker." Tracker, based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver, marks the actor's first big TV role since This Is Us ended last year.

Coincidentally, Tracker marks the second time Justin Hartley has been in a series that aired after the Super Bowl. Season 2, Episode 14 of This Is Us served as the game's lead-out program in 2018, garnering an impressive nearly 27 million viewers as fans were taken back to that fateful night that Pearson matriarch Jack lost his life in the appropriately named "Super Bowl Sunday."

CBS initially ordered Tracker to series in December 2022, after piloting it for over a year, so it has definitely been a very long time coming. Along with Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene also star. The team will be enjoying quite a prime premiere spot following the Super Bowl, and it's going to be exciting to see how well the series does in that timeslot, especially once we know who will be going head-to-head for the championship.

Considering all that has happened since the announcement was initially made, it's good to see that at least one thing will be sticking to its originally-announced premiere date. Not only that, but Tracker will officially be kicking off CBS' 2024 premieres, so that is another thing to look forward to. It has definitely been a long time coming, but Tracker is finally almost here and fans don't have to worry about it being delayed. Make sure to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 11 following the Super Bowl to catch Justin Hartley's brand new show.