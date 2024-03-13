'Helluva Boss' Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date Update: When Is It Coming Out?

New episodes may be 'a ways off,' but all current episodes of VivziePop's 'Helluva Boss' are available for free on YouTube.

Helluva Boss' Season 2 hiatus may be coming to an end soon. Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano as a Hazbin Hotel spinoff, the animated series has been a massive hit ever since the pilot episode dropped on YouTube in 2019. Now, more than four months after the latest episode premiered, one question is still lingering on fans' minds: when will Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 8 be released?

At this time, an exact premiere date for the upcoming episode – reportedly titled "The Full Moon," according IMDb – has not been announced, but those close to the show have indicated the wait is drawing to a close. In late February, the Helluva Boss X (formerly Twitter) account teased the remainder of Season 2, sharing that "the release date news for the rest of our season two episodes coming soon!!" However, Medrano dashed some hope when she quoted the message, adding, "it's still a ways off." But episode 8 may not be that far in the future.

It's still a ways off, but I felt like giving a little taste! Can't wait to share the news about exact releases! ❤️ https://t.co/sZrHKfnBj8 — Vivienne Medrano 💖 (@VivziePop) February 27, 2024

Speaking with The Direct at Fan Expo Vancouver earlier this month, co-writer and Blitzo voice actor Brandon Rogers confirmed that Season 2, Episode 8 is "done" and was viewed by the creative team in January. He said "it is an incredible episode." Asked when it could be released, , Rogers teased, "I'm thinking possibly March or April... It is going to serve on a lot of levels, and fans are going to be very happy with it."

Helluva Boss originally debuted on YouTube with a November 2019 pilot episode, with the first episode of the first season then releasing in October 2020. Season 2 debuted in July 2022, with the most recent episode – Season 2, Episode 7, "Mammon's Magnificent Musical Mid-Season" – having dropped on Oct. 29. The series is set in the same fictional universe as Hazbin Hotel, which is now a Prime Video series after originally premiering on YouTube in 2019, and revolves around the misadventures of the employees of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a startup assassination business in Hell.

The series largely centers around "Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) as he attempts to run a startup killing company in a very competitive market, along with his weapons specialist Moxxie, his powerhouse Millie, and his receptionist hellhound Loona. With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat. The series features a voice cast that includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas.

The series has been a massive hit, and while fans may still have to wait a bit longer for Season 2, Episode 8, they can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way. The series is confirmed to return for Season 3, with Medrano revealing during a March 2023 live stream hat she has begun writing the script for the next season. All episodes of Helluva Boss are available on VivziePop's YouTube channel here.