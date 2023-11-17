ABC Announces Premiere Dates for 'Grey's Anatomy', '9-1-1', 'Station 19' and More

Get ready for drama, action, and laughs, as ABC announces the return of hit shows Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Bachelor, Abbott Elementary and more in the new year. The network announced its midseason premiere dates Thursday, kicking off in 2024 with a full slate of original programming.

Audiences will tune in beginning Monday, Jan. 22, for the new season of The Bachelor, which will follow new lead Joey Graziadei on his search for love. Abbott Elementary is then scheduled to make its highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere with a special hour-long debut episode on Feb. 7, preceded by new episodes of The Conners and Not Dead Yet.

On Feb. 18, American Idol will return with its seventh season on ABC and 22nd season overall, and two days later on Tuesday, Feb. 20, procedural dramas Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor return for new seasons. The following month, TV's number one broadcast drama, 9-1-1, will officially make its ABC debut after being canceled on Fox on Thursday, March 14, followed by new episodes of the iconic dramas Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Grey's Anatomy fans have been eagerly awaiting the new season, as Season 20 will be the first to not feature Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey as a series regular, although she will still provide the show's opening and closing voiceovers for each episode. The actress had previously taken a step back from the ABC show in Season 19 but will remain as an executive producer on the series.

The Rookie's Jenna Dewan told PopCulture earlier this week that the show's sixth season is going to be "action-packed, of course," while maintaining its signature humor and heart. "I know we're all kind of looking forward to the wedding and Nolan and Bailey – how's that going to go down? Where's that going to be? So I'm just as excited," she teased. "I am anxiously awaiting the script to see how it goes, but I've heard it's going to be emotional and wonderful."

ABC's previously announced series High Potential, which had originally been scheduled to join the lineup for the 2023-2024 season, will now debut during the 2024-2025 broadcast season. ABC promises to announce additional programming in the coming weeks.