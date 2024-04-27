'CSI: Vegas' Still Airing New Episode on Sunday Despite Cancellation

CSI: Vegas may be canceled, but the series will continue to air its remaining episodes on CBS as scheduled. The network axed the CSI spinoff alongside sophomore dramedy So Help Me Todd. Although it was previously reported that the drama was in danger of cancellation, it was still a surprise, given the fact that it's part of a long-running franchise. The good news is that fans will be able to have some time to say goodbye, as there are still a few more episodes left to air.

A new episode of CSI: Vegas is set to air this Sunday, Apr. 28. Per CBS, on "Coinkydink," a fitness guru and his soon-to-be son-in-law are found dead but from different accidents. The team investigates to see if the deaths are unrelated or if there's a connection. It sounds like the episode will surely be an edge-of-your-seat one, as per usual, and there's no telling how it will go. From the sounds of it, though, it will be an episode you won't want to miss, especially knowing it's going to be one of the last times viewers will see the team together.

There are a total of three episodes left of CSI: Vegas to air, with fans having to say goodbye to the team on May 19. As of now, it's unknown if the episode will end on a cliffhanger, but it wouldn't be surprising if it did. At the very least, it's likely the episode will set up Season 4 in some way, which will add more salt to the wound and surely make fans want even more of CSI: Vegas. The finale, "Tunnel Vision," will see two members of the team in danger after an explosion in a bio lab, so it's hard to tell how that will wrap things up.

Even though CSI: Vegas got canceled, at least it was before the season came to an end. This way, there are still a few more episodes left to air. While it is a disappointment that there won't be a proper conclusion, there is still the possibility it could be saved elsewhere. For now, though, fans will have to prepare themselves because these final episodes airing on CBS will be it. New episodes of CSI: Vegas air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, with the series finale airing on May 19.