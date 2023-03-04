'Swamp People' Star Pickle Wheat: Age, Bio and More Personal Details

Hunting gators in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin and other swamplands in Louisiana is not easy, and while Swamp People star Pickle Wheat may be one of the youngest members of the show, she has proven herself to be formidable hand at the trade, all while quickly becoming a fan-favorite. When Swamp People returned for its 12th season back in 2021, joining the familiar faces of returning cast members was a young and fresh face, Pickle Wheat. But who exactly is Pickle Wheat?

Born to Eddie and Missie Wheat on Step. 21, 1995, Wheat, real name Cheyenne Wheat, was born into a family of swampers and raised alongside her brother in Poydras, Louisiana. According to her biography on the History website, she relies "on the wisdom gained from her long family history of swampers," as her great-grandfather was one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish. She was first introduced to gator hunting by her grandfather, with Wheat once writing, "He had a unique style of shooting that managed to keep his people safe and fed for many years unnoticed by society growing around them... It's important to me and my family to continue to share what we've learned from our ancestors and to keep following the grain. It keeps us rooted and happy."

Wheat put her gator-hunting skills to the test, and strove to make her family proud, when she joined Swamp People in Season 12, which debuted on History on February 4, 2021. She has since gone on to appear in the spinoff series Swamp People: Serpant Invasion. While fans best know her as Pickly Wheat, her real name is Cheyenne Wheat. She previously revealed to Louisiana Sportsman that she was gifted the unique nickname by her father. Wheat explained, "My nickname came from my daddy. My middle name is Nicole and when you say 'Cheyenne Nicole' enough it starts to sound like 'shiny pickle.' I got obsessed with pickles from a young age."

During her time on Swamp People, Wheat has been a major player, even having a record year hunting with Troy. She also sparked romance with her co-star Chase Landry. The two reportedly began dating in October 2020 and made things Facebook official on Oct. 25, 2020. However, it seems that the pair have since broken things off. Wheat has since deleted all pictures of Landry from her Instagram account, after which she also deleted her profile. She is now dating Joshua Kippes, an Emergency Medical Technician. A father to a child from a previous relationship, he is about to be a dad of two after he and Wheat announced in November 2022 that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Wheat's Facebook, where they posed with an ultrasound image and a message board reading, "Baby Kippes coming May 2023." In January 2023, Wheat revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

When Wheat isn't out on the swamp hunting for gators, she can be found working at the family business, Wheats and Custom Calls. The gun shop is run by her parents and her brother, James Wheat, and she occasionally can be found making duck and turkey calls. Swamp People is currently in its 14th season. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on History. Episodes of Swamp People: Serpent Invasion air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.