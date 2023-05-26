'Young Sheldon': Mandy and Georgie's Relationship Takes Huge Step Forward

The Young Sheldon Season 6 finale was a rollercoaster, to say the least. A tornado hit Medford and, in turn, destroyed Meemaw's house, but it wasn't all bad. Following a tense spa getaway, Mandy somewhat proposed to Georgie, who was thinking that Mandy didn't want to take their relationship seriously or be all in. To prove that, Mandy suggested they get married. It's been a bumpy ride for the two of them, but this next step is definitely a huge one.

Georgie and Mandy's relationship has always been rocky, especially after Mandy got pregnant. However, Georgie has really stepped up to take care of her and the baby before and after she was born. In recent episodes, he's been trying to get closer to Mandy and co-parent amicably, and it seemed like Mandy was starting to want to turn the relationship into something more. It was more so that she was denying her feelings and started pushing him away and vice versa, but realizing she really did want to be with him, she thought it was better to go big or go home. They are in Texas, after all.

It's going to be interesting to see the aftermath of their decision, especially since there isn't a way of knowing how long after the finale Season 7 will pick up. How their families will react to the news will also be something to look forward to. While they have been supportive about the baby, news about their engagement could really go either way. Meemaw did end up loaning Georgie money for an engagement ring, but she has really been the most supportive one in the family when it comes to them.

CBS' fall schedule did reveal that Young Sheldon will be coming back later this year; of course, dependent on the writers' strike and when/if it ends in time. It's likely that much of the season will revolve around Georige and Mandy's relationship and whether or not they go through with it. It should be pointed out that way back in the first season, narrator Sheldon revealed that his brother married his first wife at 19, which should be enough to tell fans that Georgie and Mandy will more than likely go through with the marriage. How long it will last, though, is unknown. Hopefully, it won't be too long until the series is back and we find out what will happen with the two of them and how their families react, but in the meantime, the latest season of Young Sheldon is available to stream on Paramount+.